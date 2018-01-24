Medical examiner IDs remains of boy, 4, found in bag in yard

CLEVELAND (AP) - A medical examiner has identified the remains found in a bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home last year as those of a 4-year-old boy.
Cleveland.com reports authorities said Wednesday that no one had reported Eliazar Ruiz missing. No criminal charges have been filed in his death. Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson hasn't released a cause of death, but previously said the death appears "extremely suspicious."
Police say a tip this month helped authorities identify the remains. DNA tests confirmed they are Eliazar's. Investigators are looking into who was responsible for Eliazar at the time of death.
A man pruning trees in September 2017 cut open a garbage bag and found a complete skeleton inside.
The house had been vacant for several months after a fire.
