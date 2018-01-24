Cincinnati named a top 100 place to live

The Queen City is receiving praise for it's 'livability.'

Livability, a website known for ranking cities, has placed Cincinnati on it's list of '2018 Top 100 Best Places To Live.'

On their list, Cincinnati comes in at 91. The website says that the cost of living for the city is nearly 10 percent below the national average which adds to the appeal.

According to Livability some of what makes Cincinnati an ideal place to live include the location of the headquarters for major companies like Kroger and Macy's, the educational opportunities and Xavier and the University of Cincinnati, and the gourmet food options.

RELATED: Cincinnati makes NYT list of top travel destinations for 2018

RELATED: NYT names Cincinnati to another top travel destination list

Coming in at 1 on the list is Ann Arbor, Michigan while Lexington, Kentucky ranks 50th.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.