Elton John to stop in Cincinnati as he says farewell to the (Yellow Brick) road

Elton John is coming to Cincinnati on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

His stop in Cincinnati is slated for Feb. 27, 2019 at U.S. Bank Arena.

The performer encouraged people to visit his website Wednesday for more information, but it was down for most of the early afternoon. Here's the link to his website for those interested, as it will likely be back up and running soon. (Here's the link to the Facebook event for good measure.)

