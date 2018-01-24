Kerry Coombs, former Colerain coach, leaving OSU for the NFL

Ohio State defensive backs coach and Cincinnati product Kerry Coombs is leaving Columbus to join the Tennessee Titans' staff.

Coombs won a national championship as an assistant at Ohio State in 2014. He also previously coached at the University of Cincinnati and won a state championship as the head coach of Colerain in 2004.

Mike Vrabel, a former Buckeye and co-worker with Coombs at Ohio State, was recently named the new head coach of the Titans.

You can't put a price on what @OsuCoachCoombs did for Ohio State in recruiting. One of the best in the business.



That's a huge loss for the Buckeyes. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.