Kerry Coombs, former Colerain coach, leaving OSU for the NFL - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kerry Coombs, former Colerain coach, leaving OSU for the NFL

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
Source: Kerry Coombs, Twitter Source: Kerry Coombs, Twitter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Ohio State defensive backs coach and Cincinnati product Kerry Coombs is leaving Columbus to join the Tennessee Titans' staff.

Coombs won a national championship as an assistant at Ohio State in 2014. He also previously coached at the University of Cincinnati and won a state championship as the head coach of Colerain in 2004.

Mike Vrabel, a former Buckeye and co-worker with Coombs at Ohio State, was recently named the new head coach of the Titans.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly