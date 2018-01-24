Police: Man exposed himself outside three Blue Ash businesses

Blue Ash is a city in Hamilton County and a suburb outside the city of Cincinnati. (FOX19 NOW file)

Blue Ash Police are asking for help identifying a man who exposed his genitalia to three different women in public last week.

The indecent exposures happened outside Hospice of Blue Ash, the Blue Ash Public Library and Oncology Hematology between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Police described the suspect in a Facebook post Wednesday:

The man has been described as a white male between 20-30 years old. He has short sandy or red hair and wears an earring. He was driving a white 4-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala or Kia Optima.

Authorities are asking any additional victims of the exposer to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Ash Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 513-745-8555, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

