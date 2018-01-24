Movie, newspaper that share name confusing some 'Post' fans

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - A student newspaper in Ohio is getting some social media love meant for the award-winning movie with the same name.
The Post of Ohio University in Athens has the Twitter handle @ThePost , which some people have assumed belongs to "The Post" movie. Steven Spielberg's real-life 1970s drama about The Washington Post this week was nominated for the best picture Oscar, while Meryl Streep earned her 21st best actress nomination.
But some messages meant for @ThePostMovie have gone to the Ohio U. Post's account. Besides a 20th Century Fox congrats for Streep, there have been fan messages and promos for TV appearances and movie showings including at theaters in England.
The Post's social media director blogged this week about "numerous compliments for the great work we've done, which we actually haven't."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
