Proposed crime victims' rights to go on Kentucky ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters will decide whether to add to the state's constitution by giving expanded rights to crime victims.
The House voted 87-3 Wednesday to pass the proposed constitutional amendment. The measure has already won overwhelming support in the Senate.
The proposal's next stop will be on the November ballot, when voters will decide its fate.
Known as Marsy's Law, the proposal would increase the rights of crime victims and their families. Those guarantees would include the right to notice of court proceedings, the right to be present at judicial hearings and the right to be heard at pleas and other proceedings.
The legislation is Senate Bill 3.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.Full Story >
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.Full Story >
A push to repeal Indiana's law requiring state licenses to carry handguns in public is going before legislators.Full Story >
An Indiana House panel has dumped a proposal that would've repealed the state law requiring licenses to carry handguns in public.Full Story >
A sophomore at Cov Cath wrote a melody that was performed Wednesday by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.Full Story >
A sophomore at Cov Cath wrote a melody that was performed Wednesday by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.Full Story >
A light wintry mix is falling across the Tri-State Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A light wintry mix is falling across the Tri-State Wednesday evening.Full Story >