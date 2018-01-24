Coast Guard says sunken towboat leaking oil north of Memphis

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says a towing vessel sunk on the Mississippi River north of Memphis, Tennessee, and was leaking oil.
The incident was reported Wednesday morning near Blytheville, 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Memphis. The vessel Virginia Renee sunk at its mooring at Hickman Landing with about 10,000 gallons of diesel aboard.
The Coast Guard said responders were using a boom and absorbent pads in the effort to stop the oil from spreading.
