Man sentenced in 2015 hit-skip that killed 17-year-old

A man convicted in a deadly 2015 hit-and-run that killed a teenager was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison.

Lawrence Dangerfield, 53, was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Asia Denson, 17, was crossing the intersection of Avonlea Avenue and Reading Road on Jan. 18, 2015 when she was struck and killed.

Several months after the crash, investigators identified Dangerfield as the driver.

Prosecutors said Dangerfield was going 80 mph at the time.

During court on Wednesday, Dangerfield continued to deny his involvement.

Judge Hendon: Why did you not stop?

Dangerfield: I didn't say I was there doing it. I said I heard in the evidence.

Judge Hendon: You said, you didn't do it, but if you had done it, it was just an accident? Is that what you're basically saying?

Dangerfield: I'm... yes.

Denson's family said they hope he considers about the consequences of his actions while he's spending time behind bars.

"He left her in the street to die. Who does that? And who gets behind the wheel of a car when you have nine DUIs? He shouldn't have been behind the wheel of that car," Denson's aunt, Peggy Thomas said.

Dangerfield was arrested in June of 2016, nearly a year after Denson's death, during a traffic stop in Delaware.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.