Burger King hilariously explains net neutrality with 'Whoppers'

(RNN) - Still not sure what net neutrality is or why the repeal last December was so protested?

One fast food chain took the liberty to explain the effects of the repeal in terms everyone could understand, “whoppers.”

Burger King took a few shots at Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai and the decision to repeal equal access to the internet in a comedic commercial which debut on YouTube Wednesday.

In the commercial, a Burger King cashier charges exorbitant amounts for slow, lackluster service to the frustration of customers.

The King, the mascot, also took jabs at Pai by drinking out of a large mug, similar to the one Pai drank out of after repealing the policy.

Pai unveiled plans to repeal the net neutrality policy last November. Members of the commission voted along party lines, 3-2 approving the repeal.

