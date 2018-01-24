2 dogs found severely malnourished in St. Clair Twp ready for adoption

Two dogs are available for adoption from the Animal Friends Humane Society after a cruelty case on Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Twp.

A female named DeeGee and a male named Max are ready for their furever homes.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden recently responded to 3700 Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township for a welfare check on seven dogs.

Authorities said three dogs were found dead because of neglect and cold weather, and the other four were alive but severely malnourished. Authorities said the owner, Melissa Damico, had moved to a new home, abandoning the dogs without food, water, or appropriate shelter from the weather.

Damico was charged with three felonies of the fifth degree for cruelty to companion animals and four misdemeanors of the first degree for cruelty to companion animals.

If you're interested in adopting the two that are ready, contact the humane society.

