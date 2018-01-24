Another school shooting: Are we numb to it?

By LISA MARIE PANE
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Gun safety and school safety advocates say the shock factor has disappeared amid years of school shootings, making them feel like common, everyday events.
Tuesday's fatal school shooting in Benton, Kentucky, came the day after a boy shot and wounded a girl in a high school cafeteria in Texas.
In the five years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 children and six adults, the United States has had 283 school shootings - 11 since just the beginning of this year - by gun control advocates' count.
Author Katherine Newman says rampage shootings remain uncommon, though. In researching her 2004 book on school shootings, Newman said she tracked school shootings from 1970 to 2000 and identified 20 that fit the rampage category.
