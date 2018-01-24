Indiana House panel dumps proposed handgun licensing repeal

By TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana House panel has dumped a proposal that would've repealed the state law requiring licenses to carry handguns in public.

The House Public Policy Committee voted 12-1 Wednesday in favor of an overhauled bill that keeps the current handgun licensing process while eliminating what is now a $100 fee for a lifetime permit.

Several police organizations have supported keeping the current licensing and bill sponsor Republican Rep. Timothy Wesco of Osceola (o-see-O'-la) says a full repeal of the permits faced some opposition among lawmakers.

Supporters of the repeal argue the current license requirement infringes on the Second Amendment by forcing gun owners to submit to a police background check and pay a licensing fee.

The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

