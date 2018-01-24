Trevon Bluiett hits 2,000 points in Xavier's blowout win

Xavier senior Trevon Bluiett scored 13 points and reached 2,000 points for his career on the button as the Musketeers managed Marquette 89-70 on Wednesday.



"It hasn't sunk in yet, but it feels pretty special," Bluiett said. "To hear the entire gym erupt when it happened was unreal."



As Bluiett walked into the postgame presser, his dad Ray yelled, "Be proud, son. Be proud."



"I'm just blessed to be in this position," Bluiett added, who had a double-double with 10 rebounds. "My main concern was trying to get the win."



Bluiett joins Tyrone Hill, Romain Sato, David West and Byron Larkin as the only players in Xavier history to reach 2,000 points.



Bluiett needs six points to pass Hill and Sato for third on Xavier's all-time scoring list.



Quentin Goodwin had a team-high 15 points in the win. Kerem Kanter added 14 points and Naji Marshall had 10 points.



No. 8 Xavier (19-3, 7-2 Big East) has won four straight games. They travel to St. John's next on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for an 8:30 tip.

