Child severely burned in Addyston flown to hospital

A child was flown to Children's Hospital Wednesday night after being severely burned in the village of Addyston.

The child was taken from a home on Main Street by an Air Care unit.

Dispatch said when the call came in it was reported that a car seat was placed on top of a stove that was on.

The extent of injuries is unknown and there is no word yet on the child's condition.

