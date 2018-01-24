Police seek 'critical missing' Springdale teen

Springdale Police are seeking a teen who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Police said 15-year-old Daisy Mendoza was last seen at 7 a.m. when she was dropped off at Princeton High School.

She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is considered to be a critical missing due to concern for her health and well being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.