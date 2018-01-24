Michigan State President Simon resigns in wake of scandal

Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.Full Story >
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.Full Story >
The NCAA sent a letter to Michigan State earlier this week asking for any potential rules violations related to disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.Full Story >
The NCAA sent a letter to Michigan State earlier this week asking for any potential rules violations related to disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.Full Story >
A person familiar with the situation says Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will resign on Thursday.Full Story >
A person familiar with the situation says Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will resign on Thursday.Full Story >
Springdale Police are seeking a teen who was last seen Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Springdale Police are seeking a teen who was last seen Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Florence Police are hoping the public can help them identify three people who were caught on camera stealing ATVs from a local business and are likely connected to similar crimes in other states.Full Story >
Florence Police are hoping the public can help them identify three people who were caught on camera stealing ATVs from a local business and are likely connected to similar crimes in other states.Full Story >
A child was flown to Children's Hospital Wednesday night after being severely burned in the village of Addyston.Full Story >
A child was flown to Children's Hospital Wednesday night after being severely burned in the village of Addyston.Full Story >
A 34-year-old northern Kentucky man is facing assault charges against two Campbell County deputies after he attacked them during jury selection for his trial.Full Story >
A 34-year-old northern Kentucky man is facing assault charges against two Campbell County deputies after he attacked them during jury selection for his trial.Full Story >
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.Full Story >
Investigators say a 76-year-old woman spent roughly eight hours outside an Ohio nursing home while temperatures dipped below zero before she was found dead from hypothermia in early January.Full Story >
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosFull Story >
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosFull Story >
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolFull Story >
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolFull Story >
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiFull Story >
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiFull Story >
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiFull Story >
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiFull Story >
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansFull Story >
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansFull Story >
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsFull Story >
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >