Bearcats 7-0 in conference play after trouncing Temple

UC took down Temple 75-42 on Wednesday to win their eleventh straight game and extend the nation’s longest home-court winning streak to 37 games.

Temple had more turnovers (20) than made field goals (16) in the blowout loss to the Bearcats.

Gary Clark had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Kyle Washington added 13 points and 9 rebounds. Jarron Cumberland had 13 points and Jacob Evans tossed in 10 points.

UC improves to 7-0 in the American Conference and has defeated five of their seven opponents in conference play by more than 20 points.

The Bearcats travel to Memphis next with a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.

