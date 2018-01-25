Cleveland Cavaliers to begin arena makeover in February

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Cavaliers officials say a $140 million renovation project for Quicken Loans Arena will begin next month.
The Cavaliers said Wednesday that barriers defining construction zones will start going up on Feb. 5.
Officials say the project's initial phase will focus on the outside of the building and affect entrances and exits for fans attending events at the arena. There also will be changes in vehicle traffic patterns in the arena area that will last until approximately mid-2019.
The Cavs say expansion of the north side of the arena will add an atrium space of roughly 42,500 square feet (3,948 sq. meters) that will be enclosed by a glass facade. The south expansion will add about 6,300 square feet (585 sq. meters) to the arena's main concourse.
This story has been corrected to show that it is Quicken Loans Arena, not Quickens Loans Area.
