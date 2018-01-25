Trump in Switzerland to play salesman at economic summit

Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.Full Story >
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.Full Story >
The bill enacted late Monday suspended three taxes that came in under President Barack Obama's signature health care law.Full Story >
The president is expected to showcase the booming U.S. economy and measures like his recent tax overhaul, claiming that a thriving America benefits the world.Full Story >
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.Full Story >
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosFull Story >
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolFull Story >
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiFull Story >
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansFull Story >
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsFull Story >
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownFull Story >
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.Full Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownFull Story >
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downFull Story >
