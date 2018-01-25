Smallwood appointed to Kentucky appellate vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawyer has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the state Court of Appeals.
Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Gene Smallwood Jr. of Whitesburg to serve as judge on the court for Kentucky's 7th Appellate District, Division 2. The vacancy was created when Judge Janet L. Stumbo retired Dec. 31.
Smallwood has practiced law for 40 years. He received bachelor's degrees in political science and English from the University of Michigan and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law.
Bevin's office said in a news release Wednesday that Smallwood will serve until the position is filled in the November election.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A child was flown to Children's Hospital Wednesday night after being severely burned in the village of Addyston.Full Story >
A child was flown to Children's Hospital Wednesday night after being severely burned in the village of Addyston.Full Story >
The U.S. Army kicks off a national campaign in Cincinnati Thursday.Full Story >
The U.S. Army kicks off a national campaign in Cincinnati Thursday.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital after a home invasion in Mt. Airy early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
An 18-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital after a home invasion in Mt. Airy early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A light wintry mix is falling across the Tri-State Wednesday evening.Full Story >
A light wintry mix is falling across the Tri-State Wednesday evening.Full Story >
Springdale Police are seeking a teen who was last seen Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Springdale Police are seeking a teen who was last seen Wednesday morning.Full Story >