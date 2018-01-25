Teen shot in Mt. Airy home invasion

An 18-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Mt. Airy early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Ponderosa Drive about 3:30 a.m.

They say they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was alert and conscious when he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

A preliminary investigation has determined the victim argued inside the residence with two suspects before he was shot outside in the front yard, police said.

UPDATE: Police say initial confrontation happened inside the home between victim and two suspects but the shooting happened in the front yard of the home on Ponderosa. WATCH @FOX19 Now for a live report at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/IQemQoUBW7 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 25, 2018

