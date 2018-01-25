Teen shot in Mt. Airy home invasion - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Teen shot in Mt. Airy home invasion

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
Connect
FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama
MT. AIRY, OH (FOX19) -

An 18-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Mt. Airy early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Ponderosa Drive about 3:30 a.m.

They say they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was alert and conscious when he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

A preliminary investigation has determined the victim argued inside the residence with two suspects before he was shot outside in the front yard, police said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly