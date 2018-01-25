2 teens killed, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Jacob Richardson went off a road in Delaware County on Wednesday. Investigators say the vehicle hit a guardrail, a utility pole and a tree before overturning on an embankment.

Richardson and a rear-seat passenger, 15-year-old Mykaela Fellure, were pronounced dead at the scene. A girl riding in the front passenger seat was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus with life-threatening injuries.

Grief counselors will be at the teens' school, Buckeye Valley High School, on Thursday.

