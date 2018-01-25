911 call: 10-month-old baby in car seat left on hot stove, badly burned

A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top Wednesday night, Addyston police said.

The mother didn't realize the burner was on and was trying to keep their dog from jumping up on her daughter, said Chief Dorian LaCourse.

"She rushed into the house and I guess they have a big dog," he said. "She didn't want the dog to get the kid so she placed her up on the stove. The burner was on and it went from there."

Officers responded to the Main Street residence just before 8 p.m.

"I need somebody here right now. This baby's 10 months old, she's burnt bad....Please hurry. She's got skin coming off and everything," a man said when he called 911, according to a recording of the call released Thursday.

As the man reported the incident, a crying and hysterical sounding woman can be heard in the background.

"How'd she get burned?" the dispatcher asked.

"How did she get burned, babe?" the man asked to the upset woman.

"I set her car seat on the stove and it was still hot...." a crying, frantic woman said in the background.

"The stove was still hot and she didn't know it," the man relayed to the dispatcher.

At one point during the call, they take the baby outside into the cold air, according to the recording.

The dispatcher instructed them to take her back inside.

"How much of her body is burned?" the dispatcher asked.

"Pry three quarters of her left side. Her butt, her back, her face, her arms, everything on her left side, her legs," he answered, trying to calm the hysterical woman down.

"Her mom's flipping," he told the dispatcher.

The baby was flown to Children's Hospital Medical Center via Air Care and then transferred overnight to Shriners Hospital for Children, he said.

Her condition was not immediately available Thursday. The chief described her injuries as serious but said he was not sure what percentage of her body she was burned.

"Burns, depending on how much of the body it covers, can be very threatening," h said.

An investigation remains ongoing, but the chief said so far it appears the incident is an accident.

The parents are cooperating and an investigator hopes to speak with the mother at the hospital Thursday, he said. The mother was too upset to be interviewed last night.

"“You have got to think constantly when you have young kids around," LaCourse said. "Be careful, be mindful of where you are putting kids.

"I wouldn’t think something like this would have happened, but it did - but I don’t know what goes through some people’s minds sometimes. I’m sure the dog would have scratched her or something. Sure, put her up, but was there a table close by you could have put her on? It’s hard to say.

"I don’t know what the set up in the house is like but, still, I don’t think I would have ever put a kid on a stove.”

