Cat switches tactics, brings owner leaves when mice don't work

When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead. (Source: @mostlyjustpicturesofmycats/Instagram)

(RNN) – Who says felines are cold and uncaring?

Baloo the cat seems to have a pretty good handle on what her human needs. When things don’t work out the first time or two, adapt.

“She used to bring me small birds and mice every morning,” Baloo’s human, Ben, said on his Instagram account.

He was not amused.

“After a while it started getting a bit annoying having half dead animals dropped on your chest every morning. So, I would moan at her and then throw her present out the window.”

These little “gifts” are no surprise to people who cohabitate with cats. Even though they’re domesticated, many housecats are good hunters and want to make their owners happy.

But give Baloo credit, it didn’t take her too long to figure out an alternative to mice and birds.

“She got the hint eventually and instead she would bring me the biggest leaf she could find each morning,” Ben said. “She’d hop through the window and drop it on my chest every morning.”

Ben documents Baloo's exploits on Instagram, as well as the other furry friends in his household. The account's called @mostlyjustpicturesofmycats, but Ben has three dogs too.

But with Baloo stealing hearts on social media, she's the star for now.

Who’s a good kitty?

