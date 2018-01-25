School district outlines training following racial incident

MASON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio school district says it will utilize cultural sensitivity training after a teacher told a black student he might be lynched if he didn't get back to classwork.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Mason Schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson said Tuesday during a school board meeting the district would speed up racial sensitivity training. Carson says employees will start the district's expanded "Equity Action Steps" program next month.
The district in a northeast Cincinnati suburban city has outlined five objectives it will complete in the coming months. The overhaul includes a staff evaluation by an independent research firm, the study of a book on racial identity, and intense training.
The middle school teacher was reprimanded and put on leave while she underwent sensitivity training.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
