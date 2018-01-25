The Latest: Alabama high school student fires gun in air

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The mother of a girl killed in a shooting at a rural Kentucky high school says she got a call from her daughter just as the violence erupted.

Bailey Nicole Holt was one of two 15-year-old students at Marshall County High School killed in the Tuesday morning shootings.

Secret Holt says she frantically tried to call her daughter when she got a report of shootings at the school.

Secret Holt told WKRN-TV in Nashville she received a call from Bailey's phone but all she could hear "was voices and chaos in the background." She says she called her daughter's name over and over, but she never responded.

Police say a gunman walked into the commons area where many students gather before classes and started shooting.

3:35 p.m.

A spokeswoman says a freshman at a southern Alabama high school fired shots into the air during an incident on the school campus.

Rena Phillips, from the Mobile County Public Schools district, says the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Murphy High School in Mobile.

No one was wounded.

An administrator saw the gun and alerted other staffers. The student ran and the administrators chased him.

Phillips says he fired a couple of shots in the air and then put the gun down.

Mobile police took the 16-year-old student into custody. Phillips says he'll be suspended and recommended for expulsion.

When the shooting happened, the campus of roughly 1,700 students immediately went into lockdown and all the students were safe in classrooms, Phillips said.

10:35 a.m.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokeswoman Kristin Smart said Thursday that two male patients are still being treated -- one is in critical but stable condition and the other is in stable condition.

More than a dozen people were shot and two of them were killed in the rampage at Marshall County High School on Tuesday.

10:15 a.m.:

A 15-year-old accused killing two students and wounding multiple others in a Kentucky high school shooting is scheduled to make a court appearance in a closed proceeding.

Tracy Watwood, an investigator with the Marshall County attorney's office, says the suspect has an initial hearing scheduled in juvenile court on Thursday. Juvenile hearings are closed to the public.

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said Wednesday that Kentucky law requires a probable cause and detention hearing to be held within 48 hours of apprehension. The shooting occurred Tuesday.

As the process unfolds, he said prosecutors plan to seek permission to try the teen as an adult.

The suspect faces preliminary charges of murder and assault while police investigate what might have prompted the mass shooting at Marshall County High School.

9:45 p.m.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Police haven't publicly identified the 15-year-old accused of opening fire Tuesday at Marshall County High School. With few details coming from authorities, people are left to wonder what triggered the attack that killed two teenagers, injured 18 and sent others fleeing from a place many considered immune from violence.

Ashley Graham's daughter was a close friend of one of the students who died. Graham says "no one with compassion and love and of a clear head could walk in and just hurt so many people randomly."

On Wednesday, authorities said the suspect faces preliminary charges of murder and assault while police investigate what might have prompted the mass shooting.

