The Cincinnati Wahlburgers location is open for business

The Cincinnati Wahlburgers is now open for business.

The opening of 580 Walnut Street location comes on the heels of a Cleveland Wahlburgers opening in 2017.

Hours may vary at first, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant, as Thursday's opening was a soft opening.

If you call the number in the Facebook post, however, a message will tell you Wahlburgers is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

MENU

The chain was founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie, as well as other investors. Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts.

"There is no better feeling than sitting at the table together, sharing good food, a few laughs and lots of love," reads the Our Story section of the restaurant chain's website. "At Wahlburgers we share a bit of that feeling every day with every guest. Our hospitality comes from the heart."

