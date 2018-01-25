Sheriff: Sexual assault suspect planned 'murder-for-hire' against 11-year-old victim

Joseph Steven Addison is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and five counts of attempted aggravated murder (Provided photo)

An inmate at the Clermont County Jail has been indicted in a "murder for hire" scheme against a young girl, her legal guardian and three other people, according to Sheriff Robert S. Leahy.

Joseph Addison was jailed on sexual assault charges when he tried to hire another inmate to kill the 11-year-old victim in his pending sex crimes case, Leahy announced Thursday.

"Addison developed a plan and solicited the other inmate to kill the child, her legal guardian and 3 additional witnesses to eliminate testimony needed by the state for a successful prosecution," Clermont County Deputy Christ Stratton wrote in a statement Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Addison, 38, of Union Township, on one count of conspiracy to commit murder and five counts of attempted aggravated murder, all felonies of the first degree.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office were made aware of the alleged contract to kill the victim and witnesses on Tuesday, Jan. 22 after an inmate revealed Addison's plan to a corrections officer.

Addison was already under indictment for rape and gross sexual imposition originating from an investigation conducted by the Union Township Police Department. Addison’s pending offenses occurred in Clermont County between August 2013 and November 2017.

Authorities started investigating the alleged "murder-for-hire" plot on Jan. 22.

"At this time this Office feels confident that authorities involved in this investigation have successfully tracked down the only inmate that Joseph Addison solicited. Additionally, Addison will remain in administrative segregation for the remainder of his stay at the Clermont County Jail," Stratton said. "This will ensure that he does not have contact with other inmates and his telephone privileges will be limited to the attorney representing him in the above mentioned cases."

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.