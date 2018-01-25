Oprah on White House bid: Not interested

(RNN) – Put away your Oprah 2020 T-shirts, mugs, bumper stickers and buttons.

The queen of media says she not cut out for political life.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Orpah Winfrey said in an interview published on the InStyle website. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Speculation swirled about a possible White House bid after Winfrey’s rousing speech at the Golden Globes this month. She received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

She sparked applause and a standing ovation with topics ranging from the #metoo movement to racial justice.

In the interview, Winfrey acknowledged that she’s heard the buzz and has even been offered support.

“I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign,” she told InStyle. “That’s not for me.”

The queen has spoken.

