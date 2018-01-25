Oprah on White House bid: Not interested

Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.Full Story >
Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.Full Story >
No word on a premiere date yet, but the pilot of Netflix's newest fantasy is ready to goFull Story >
Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17Full Story >
There are plenty of awards that honor the best of the prior year’s films and the latest Transformers movie won't get any of themFull Story >
February is a month for doing little besides sitting on the couch and watching TV. Netflix can help you with that.Full Story >
The cost of doing business with Kevin Spacey was pretty high for Netflix back when House of Cards started, but it turns out the cost of not doing business with Spacey is even greaterFull Story >
WWE star John Cena has dipped his toes into the acting waters before, but his latest project could be his magnum opusFull Story >
Legendary actor Morgan Freeman took home the Life Achievement Award during Sunday's 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, accepting the heavy statuette from his longtime friend Rita Moreno.Full Story >
Following Julia Louis-Dreyfus' completion of treatment for breast cancer, it looks like team for her hit HBO series Veep are looking forward to getting back to work.Full Story >
It was a big night for the black comedy and Game of ThronesFull Story >
