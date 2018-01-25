College students end sit-in over diversity on campus

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) - More than 250 Ohio college students have ended a 10-hour sit-in over issues related to diversity and equity on campus.

Cleveland.com reports College of Wooster President Sarah Bolton said the students ended their sit-in Wednesday night after hours of "intense and constructive dialogue" with administrators.

The college newspaper reports administrators agreed to meet several student demands. They included mandatory cultural competency training, a $20,000 allocation to the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and program houses for multicultural student groups and victims of sexual assault and misconduct.

The sit-in stemmed from an incident in which one student allegedly posted racist memes in a Facebook group.

A school spokesman says the student has been removed from campus while the process of looking into the student conduct continues.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

