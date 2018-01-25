Taco Bell's 'nacho fries' make debut on dollar menu

(RNN) – Nacho Fries made their debut on Taco Bell's dollar menu Thursday.
Yeah, you can have fries with that. $1 #NachoFries are here. pic.twitter.com/qvqxrvhEX5— Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 25, 2018
Nacho Fries come with “bold Mexican seasoning” and a side of warm nacho cheese for dipping.
In terms of taste, the fries seem to be a hit. Many customers took to Twitter to express their satisfaction with Taco Bell's twist on a mainstay at fast food chains.
It’s the best day of my life. Please keep #nachofries forever @tacobell pic.twitter.com/hm46sJalHs— detective right all the time (@personalmaps) January 25, 2018
Yo! @tacobell i just tried your new #NachoFries there pretty bangin yo ????— Angel Ayala (@ItsLegitAngel) January 25, 2018
Omg @tacobell fries Are SO GOOD!!!!!!! #Tacobellfries pic.twitter.com/tU8r9zhJCU— Krystal Swann (@KrystalSwann) January 25, 2018
Others took issue with the number of fries that came with their order.
Got the #NachoFries box today and the fries container was more empty then full. @tacobell get a smaller container or put more fries #seriously pic.twitter.com/ZulDqKbqFe— Ezekiel The Great (@EzekielTheGreat) January 25, 2018
@tacobell really? I get more fries in a happy meal...your photos in store should reflect what you serve your customers. So disappointed! #TacoBellFries #NachoFries pic.twitter.com/f9qqS8yzKv— Kelly McCreery (@kellykellz427) January 25, 2018
They are only around for a limited time. Time will tell if the fries stick around permanently.
The restaurant plans to introduce 20 $1 items in test markets this year.
