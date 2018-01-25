Taco Bell's 'nacho fries' make debut on dollar menu - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Taco Bell's 'nacho fries' make debut on dollar menu

(RNN) – Nacho Fries made their debut on Taco Bell's dollar menu Thursday.

Nacho Fries come with “bold Mexican seasoning” and a side of warm nacho cheese for dipping.

In terms of taste, the fries seem to be a hit. Many customers took to Twitter to express their satisfaction with Taco Bell's twist on a mainstay at fast food chains.

Others took issue with the number of fries that came with their order.

They are only around for a limited time. Time will tell if the fries stick around permanently.

The restaurant plans to introduce 20 $1 items in test markets this year.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly