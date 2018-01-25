Ohio, Pennsylvania nuclear plants in danger of closing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An executive with an Ohio-based utility says its nuclear plant near Toledo is likely headed for closure.
FirstEnergy Corp.'s chief financial officer tells The Blade that the outlook is just as bad for the company's nuclear plants near Cleveland and in Beaver Valley, Pennsylvania.
The company has been warning it could decide this year whether to sell or close the three aging nuclear plants because they can't compete with new natural gas plants.
Akron-based FirstEnergy also hasn't been able to convince lawmakers in Ohio and Pennsylvania to help with a financial rescue.
Chief financial officer James Pearson said Thursday that no date has been set for the potential closures.
He tells The Blade that selling the plants would be almost impossible in today's market.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A retired Cincinnati firefighter nearly killed in a crash with a motorist described by authorities as "a menace to society" is out of a coma but still has a long recovery ahead.Full Story >
A retired Cincinnati firefighter nearly killed in a crash with a motorist described by authorities as "a menace to society" is out of a coma but still has a long recovery ahead.Full Story >
The high temperature Thursday reached 45 as 3:57 p.m.Full Story >
The high temperature Thursday reached 45 as 3:57 p.m.Full Story >
Ripley County deputies are investigating the death of a juvenile who may have fallen from a moving vehicle Wednesday night.Full Story >
Ripley County deputies are investigating the death of a juvenile who may have fallen from a moving vehicle Wednesday night.Full Story >
Zac Efron spent the afternoon at the Clermont County Jail filming for a movie that documents the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy called, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."Full Story >
Zac Efron spent the afternoon at the Clermont County Jail filming for a movie that documents the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy called, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."Full Story >