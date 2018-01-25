Mother says daughter killed in school shooting called her

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The mother of a Kentucky school shooting victim says she got a call from her daughter but couldn't hear the girl's voice as violence erupted at the rural high school.
Bailey Nicole Holt was one of two 15-year-old students at Marshall County High School killed in the Tuesday morning shootings.
Her mother, Secret Holt, says she frantically tried to call her daughter when she got a report of shootings at the school.
Secret Holt told WKRN-TV in Nashville she received a call from Bailey's phone but all she could hear "was voices and chaos in the background." She says she called her daughter's name over and over, but she never responded.
Police say a gunman walked into the commons area where many students gather before classes and started shooting.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A retired Cincinnati firefighter nearly killed in a crash with a motorist described by authorities as "a menace to society" is out of a coma but still has a long recovery ahead.Full Story >
A retired Cincinnati firefighter nearly killed in a crash with a motorist described by authorities as "a menace to society" is out of a coma but still has a long recovery ahead.Full Story >
The high temperature Thursday reached 45 as 3:57 p.m.Full Story >
The high temperature Thursday reached 45 as 3:57 p.m.Full Story >
Ripley County deputies are investigating the death of a juvenile who may have fallen from a moving vehicle Wednesday night.Full Story >
Ripley County deputies are investigating the death of a juvenile who may have fallen from a moving vehicle Wednesday night.Full Story >
Zac Efron spent the afternoon at the Clermont County Jail filming for a movie that documents the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy called, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."Full Story >
Zac Efron spent the afternoon at the Clermont County Jail filming for a movie that documents the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy called, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."Full Story >