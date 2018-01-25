Zac Efron channels serial killer Ted Bundy at Clermont County Jail

Zac Efron spent the afternoon at the Clermont County Jail filming for a movie that documents the crimes of serial killer Ted Bundy called, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."

The new movie about Bundy, is shooting scenes in the Cincinnati area.

The movie stars Efron (High School Musical 3) and Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror), according to IMDB.

IMDB says the movie will chronicle the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

The Clermont County Sheriff posted pictures of the shoot on their Facebook page saying, "Film crews, vintage police cars, and Actor Zac Efron spent the afternoon at the Clermont County Jail today shooting scenes for a upcoming chronicle of the crimes of the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy."

The movie does not yet have a release date.

