Violet the dog recovers from nearly deadly dye job

Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery. (Source: Pinellas County Animal Services/Facebook)

LARGO, FL (RNN) –Violet, a little five-pound Maltese-mix, got a dye job that nearly killed her.

Pinellas County Animal Services published graphic pictures this week of the chemical burns she suffered when her owner tried to color her fur purple.

“Do NOT, under any circumstances, use hair color intended for humans on your pets,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.

“Chemicals in hair dye are TOXIC causing a wide array of external injury to your pet - possible burns, blindness and because an animal’s first instinct is to lick, it can cause poisoning or internal burns.”

Three months after her injuries, Violet is recovering well, but that wasn’t the case at first.

“Violet’s eyes were swollen shut, she was limp and listless, she had obvious burns to her skin,” the Facebook post said.

“We gave fluids, pain meds and we gently washed as much of the chemical dye off as we could, we bandaged her up.”

Finally, there was a silver lining.

“When the final bandages came off we breathed a collective sigh of relief – Violet was beautiful,” animal services said.

She now lives with a new family.

Pinellas County Pet Services reminds pet owners to only use products specifically meant for animals or risk putting your pet’s life on the line.

A professional groomer will know what’s safe for your four-legged friend.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.