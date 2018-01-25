Juvenile may have died falling from moving vehicle, Ripley County deputies say

Ripley County deputies are investigating the death of a juvenile who may have fallen from a moving vehicle Wednesday night.

It happened near 1108 State Route 101, authorities said, in between Dillsboro and Versailles.

During the investigation, deputies say it was alleged the juvenile fell from a moving vehicle, causing fatal injuries. The investigation is under further review and will be forwarded to the Ripley County prosecutor.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, Osgood Police, Milan Police, Milan Fire, Ripley County EMS and the Ripley County Coroner.

