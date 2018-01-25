Gov. Bevin declares Jan. 28 statewide Day of Prayer - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Gov. Bevin declares Jan. 28 statewide Day of Prayer

BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.

During the special event, the governor declared Sunday, Jan. 28 as a statewide Day of Prayer.

In the proclamation, Bevin references the act of evil Tuesday morning at the high school. He also mentions the importance of prayer and how Americans have been joining together in prayer dating back to the beginning of our nation. With God, faith and prayer at the core of his message – the governor concludes with this task for the community..

The event was at the Children's Art Activity Center, 1202 Elm Street, at 10 a.m.

It included members of the faith-based community.

On Thursday, the governor posted this response to gun violence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, two Marshall County High School students died and 21 others were injured after a high school shooting. The suspected shooter, also a 15-year-old student, is in custody and facing charges of murder and first-degree assault.

