Gov. Bevin declares Jan. 28 statewide Day of Prayer

Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton held a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.

During the special event, the governor declared Sunday, Jan. 28 as a statewide Day of Prayer.

In the proclamation, Bevin references the act of evil Tuesday morning at the high school. He also mentions the importance of prayer and how Americans have been joining together in prayer dating back to the beginning of our nation. With God, faith and prayer at the core of his message – the governor concludes with this task for the community..

A DAY OF PRAYER FOR MARSHALL COUNTY: JAN. 28, 2018



I urge Kentuckians of all faiths to pray earnestly for God’s comfort upon the victims and their families, God’s healing for those injured and God’s solace for all present. pic.twitter.com/smH6CAvSZ8 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 26, 2018

The event was at the Children's Art Activity Center, 1202 Elm Street, at 10 a.m.

It included members of the faith-based community.

The warm Kentucky sun is shining down today on the people and the steeples of Benton in Marshall County...

Strong and resilient...

United We Stand.

Divided We Fall.#WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/AqJA5LjhaM — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 26, 2018

On Thursday, the governor posted this response to gun violence.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, two Marshall County High School students died and 21 others were injured after a high school shooting. The suspected shooter, also a 15-year-old student, is in custody and facing charges of murder and first-degree assault.

