Hostage fatally wounded in raid

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - Law enforcement sources said an FBI agent accidentally shot and killed a kidnapping victim at a home on Thursday.

Police said a group of armed people forced their way into a home, took a man and his 12-year-old son hostage, and searched the home for cash and valuables.

The boy was able to escape and call for police.

The FBI was called in. Agents entered the home, and somehow the remaining hostage got caught in the crossfire. He later died at a hospital.

"Even though it's good work on behalf of Conroe Police Department, it's still a tragedy," said Brett Ligon, Montgomery County district attorney. "The victim was killed in the exchange. And so that investigation is something that the U.S. attorney's office and HPD will conduct separate and apart from the aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery charges."

"I'm not going to say Conroe PD failed the system but the system failed," Conroe Police Chief Philip Dupuis said. "Whether it was accidental or not, I mean, there's, you know, a man's not going home to his family. And we, we do this job to help people and doesn't always go our way, you know. It is difficult at times."

Two men are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, and a woman is charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Police say the charges may be upgraded to capital murder.

The agent who fired the fatal gunshot is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure.

