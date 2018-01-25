Oldest son of 13 captive children was star college student

The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.Full Story >
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.Full Story >
A 25-year-old Mt. Airy father was arrested Thursday and charged with violently attacking his son.Full Story >
A retired Cincinnati firefighter nearly killed in a crash with a motorist described by authorities as "a menace to society" is out of a coma but still has a long recovery ahead.Full Story >
Parents are on alert after a man in a sports car has been spotted following several young girls in Middletown. The most recent incident happened Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
A father charged with a violent attack on his 5-month-old son is scheduled to face a judge Friday.Full Story >
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelFull Story >
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedFull Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessFull Story >
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.Full Story >
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationFull Story >
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalFull Story >
