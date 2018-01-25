Parents on alert after several reports of man following children in Middletown

Parents are on alert after a man in a sports car has been spotted following several young girls in Middletown. The most recent incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Angelica Day is spending a little more time indoors now after she had a scary encounter last Thursday.

"I was walking home from my friends a few blocks away and I see an orange car," said Day.

She said she was walking alone on Clark Street when she saw the man in the car trailing behind.

"At first I just played it off and looked away and then I realized he was really following me down the whole entire street," said Day.

She took out her phone and started to record the driver.

In the video you can see the car creeping along.

Day said when she looked at the man, he appeared to be touching himself.

"He was doing like nasty gestures with his hands in his lap and he was waving at me and he was just staring at me. I was scared like my heart was going so fast. I thought he was going to tell me to get in the car or something," said Day.

She said once he noticed he was being recorded, he sped off. She then ran home and told her parents.

"It's scary because really the next step would be like getting them in the car because it's going to eventually happen if he keeps doing what he's doing," said Micah Day, Angelica's mother.

In the past few months there have been more than five reports of children being followed before or after school.

John Butler was picking up his grandson from school yesterday when he said he saw a man in a sports car approach a young girl while she was walking alone. He said something about the interaction felt wrong.

"The fact that she jumped out the way and looked like she was in defense mode," said Butler.

He stood by, but said the driver suddenly took off.

"I don't know if the car seen me or the fact that she yelled and it just took off. You parents need to be. They assume it's not going to happen to them and it's happening," said Butler.

Micah Day said she is relieved her daughter got home safe. Now she's warning other parents.

"Be on the lookout for that car because he's a predator," she said.

The driver is described as a heavy set man with long hair pulled back into a ponytail and at the time he was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police.

