Police: Man arrested after fracturing 5-month-old's skull

A 25-year-old Mt. Airy man was arrested after hitting a 5-month-old on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to court documents, Vincent Jones hit the child so hard at a home on W. Fork Road they flew head first into a wall and landed face first on top of a PC tablet.

The victim sustained a fractured skull, brain bleed, broken ribs, facial bruising and abdominal trauma.

The 5-month-old's condition is unknown at this time.

Jones is being charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

He is set to appear in court for an arraignment on Friday.

