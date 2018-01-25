Kentucky shooting suspect ordered held; vigil for victims

By ROBERT RAY, BRUCE SCHREINER and CLAIRE GALOFARO

Associated Press

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The 15-year-old boy accused of gunning down classmates at a Kentucky high school has been ordered held on murder and assault charges. Meanwhile, the shaken community where the unspeakable occurred strained to cope with the devastation.

The 15-year-old boy - who is accused of fatally gunning down two classmates and wounding 18 others at western Kentucky's Marshall County High School on Tuesday - was ordered held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.

After nightfall, nearly 300 people rallied at a candlelit vigil for the victims. Many wore T-shirts that read: "Marshall Strong." Teens in the crowd wept and hugged, and one girl sang "Amazing Grace."

Said the organizer of the vigil, Misti Drew: "It always happens somewhere else, you know, but this week it was our community."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.