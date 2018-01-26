Democratic justice set to leave bench for governor's race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The lone Democrat on the Ohio Supreme Court is set to leave the bench to join a crowded governor's race.

Justice William O'Neill has said he'll depart the court for good Friday, although some Republican lawmakers have tried to oust him early.

O'Neill has taken himself off cases before the court but defended his decision to stay, saying he isn't officially a candidate until he files early in February.

Five candidates including O'Neill are running in the May Democratic primary for governor.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) named a fellow Republican Thursday to fill the seat left open by O'Neill.

Judge Mary DeGenaro currently sits on the 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Youngstown.

