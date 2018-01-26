7 arrested in heroin trafficking ring from Arizona to Ohio

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say seven people have been indicted in the takedown of a heroin trafficking ring that stretched from Arizona to Ohio.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (burn-o-vich) announced the indictments by a state grand jury in the case Thursday.
He says the defendants were indicted on 68 counts including sale of a narcotic drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, money laundering, fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, illegally conducting an enterprise and illegal control of an enterprise.
The charges are based on an investigation by the FBI's Phoenix Field Division into heroin trafficking.
Agents allegedly found large amounts of heroin, cocaine and testosterone at a home.
The defendants also are accused of laundering more than $650,000 in cash to conceal income and fraudulently obtain food stamps and medical coverage.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 25-year-old Mt. Airy father was arrested Thursday and charged with violently attacking his son.Full Story >
A 25-year-old Mt. Airy father was arrested Thursday and charged with violently attacking his son.Full Story >
A retired Cincinnati firefighter nearly killed in a crash with a motorist described by authorities as "a menace to society" is out of a coma but still has a long recovery ahead.Full Story >
A retired Cincinnati firefighter nearly killed in a crash with a motorist described by authorities as "a menace to society" is out of a coma but still has a long recovery ahead.Full Story >
Parents are on alert after a man in a sports car has been spotted following several young girls in Middletown. The most recent incident happened Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
Parents are on alert after a man in a sports car has been spotted following several young girls in Middletown. The most recent incident happened Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
A father charged with a violent attack on his 5-month-old son is scheduled to face a judge Friday.Full Story >
A father charged with a violent attack on his 5-month-old son is scheduled to face a judge Friday.Full Story >