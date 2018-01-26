Parents ask for 'acts of kindness' on anniversary of 8-year-old's suicide

Friday marks the first anniversary of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye taking his own life.

The Carson Elementary third-grader killed himself two days after he was assaulted and left unconscious on a restroom floor at the school.

His death made national headlines and prompted a criminal investigation by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office.

[Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide]

Taye's parents want their son remembered and say they hope his death can prevent other children from taking their own lives.

Cornelia and Benyam are asking parents to use the anniversary of his death to talk to their kids about bullying and honor his memory by performing acts of kindness.

Gabriel's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cincinnati Public Schools. The suit claims the district disregarded acts of bullying toward their son.

School district officials asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. Reports of bullying were not ignored, they contend, and the district is not responsible for the student's death.

The lawsuit is pending.

In December, Cincinnati city Council voted to name a street in honor of Gabriel. Councilmembers said the street would serve as a reminder of the dangers of bullying.

If you or anyone you know are feeling desperate, or beyond hope here are some phone numbers that you can call 24 hours a day for free counseling:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Talbert House's hotline line: 513-281-CARE (2273).

Talbert House's text line: Text the phrase 4hope to 839863

The state of Ohio's text line: Text the phrase 4hope to 741741

Mental Health Association of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio: 859-431-1077

Mental Health Access Point mobile crisis line: 513-558-8888.

Mindpeace, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, 513-803-0844.

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties: 1-877-695-6333

