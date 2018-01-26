Acts of kindness for 8-year-old boy who took own life

Friday marks the first anniversary of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye taking his own life.

The Carson Elementary third grader killed himself two days after he was assaulted and left unconscious on a restroom floor at the school.

Taye's parents want their son remembered and say they hope his death can prevent other children from taking their own lives.

Cornelia and Benyam are asking parents to use the anniversary of his death to talk to their kids about bullying and honor his memory by performing acts of kindness.

Gabriel's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cincinnati Public Schools. The suit claims the district disregarded acts of bullying toward their son.

School district officials asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. Reports of bullying were not ignored, they contend, and the district is not responsible for the student's death.

The lawsuit is pending.

