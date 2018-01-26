Police issue alert for missing man, 37, after his truck is found - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police issue alert for missing man, 37, after his truck is found

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Rigoberto Jose Garcia (Provided by Fairfield Twp police Twitter account) Rigoberto Jose Garcia (Provided by Fairfield Twp police Twitter account)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Police in this northern Cincinnati suburb issued a critical missing alert overnight for a 37-year-old man who vanished earlier this month.

Rigoberto Jose Garcia was last seen Jan. 12 in the Warren County community of Maineville, Fairfield Township police said in a Tweet late Thursday.

His white 2011 Toyota Tacoma truck was found in the city of Fairfield Jan. 19.

Garcia is a U.S. citizen of Guatemalan decent, according to police.

He is described as 5'1, 135 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his right palm.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray sweater, black baseball cap (unknown insignia) and dark brown boots. He also typically wears a wooden cross necklace.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Fairfield Township Police Detective Jamie Mays: 513-785-4178 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

