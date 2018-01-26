Police issue alert for missing man, 37, after his truck is found

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.Full Story >
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.Full Story >
A document also confirms Mueller's interest in the circumstances surrounding two men the president fired: former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Full Story >
