Police issue alert for missing man, 37, after his truck is found

Police in this northern Cincinnati suburb issued a critical missing alert overnight for a 37-year-old man who vanished earlier this month.

Rigoberto Jose Garcia was last seen Jan. 12 in the Warren County community of Maineville, Fairfield Township police said in a Tweet late Thursday.

His white 2011 Toyota Tacoma truck was found in the city of Fairfield Jan. 19.

Garcia is a U.S. citizen of Guatemalan decent, according to police.

He is described as 5'1, 135 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his right palm.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray sweater, black baseball cap (unknown insignia) and dark brown boots. He also typically wears a wooden cross necklace.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Fairfield Township Police Detective Jamie Mays: 513-785-4178 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.