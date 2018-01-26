Father charged with fracturing 5-month-old son's skull faces judge Friday

A father charged with a violent attack on his 5-month-old son is scheduled to face a judge Friday.

Vincent Jones 25, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

He hit the baby so hard in the chest area with his open palm, the baby flew into a wall head-first and landed face-first on a PC tablet, Cincinnati police wrote in a court record.

The baby suffered a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, broken ribs, facial bruising and abdominal trauma, records show.

The incident occurred Wednesday at a residence in the 1800 block of West Fork Road in Mt. Airy, police said.

