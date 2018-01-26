Police: Teens intentionally exposed allergic classmate to pineapple

One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock. (Source: WXPI/CNN)

BUTLER, PA (WPXI/CNN) – Three intermediate high school students face multiple charges after police say they made sure a fellow student came into contact with pineapple in spite of her allergy.

Authorities say the “intentional act” began as a conversation around the lunch table, with three girls – one aged 13, two aged 14 – devising a plan to trick their 14-year-old, allergic classmate into touching pineapple juice using a “high-five game.”

“There was discussion at the table that it was a bad idea. Other students said, ‘No, you can’t do this. Don’t do this.’ But they went along with it,” said Lt. Matt Pearson of the Butler Township Police.

The suspects brought a fruit cup to school in a bagged lunch, and one of them soaked her hand in pineapple juice before she made the rounds in the lunchroom, high-fiving other children until she got to the victim.

The victim went into anaphylactic shock and was rushed to the hospital, where she recovered.

Police say what made the act so vindictive is everyone knows the girl has a pineapple allergy. The district has a plan in place, all students have been educated on it and pineapple is not allowed on the menu.

The 14-year-old accused of exposing the victim to the pineapple is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct.

The other two students are each charged with criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

